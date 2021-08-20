Afghanistan's women footballers have been forced into hiding after the Talibans took control of the country's capital city earlier this week

Shabnam Mobarez who is the captain of their women's national team has called on FIFA to help rescue her teammates before something terrible happens to them

Afghanistan may have to revert to their no study or work for their women with the new Sherrif in town in the country

Afghanistan women's national team captain Shabnam Mobarez has called on the world football governing body FIFA to come to the rescue of some of her teammates who might be in danger.

The 25-year-old midfielder made the SOS call after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul earlier this week.

Many of the women's footballers have gone into hiding due to the recent development in the South Asia country, while the future of Afghan women remains uncertain.

Shabnam Mobarez shared one of her pictures in her national team jersey. Credit - @shabnam_mobarez

Source: Instagram

The nation may have to revert to their previous rules where women were not allowed to work or study, as whoever flouts the guidelines could be flogged publicly, imprisoned, or even executed.

Mobarez who currently lives in the United States has asked the world football governing body to intervene in the situation in her home country.

According to her post on social media which was reported by SunSport, she called on FIFA directly on their social media channel to come to the aid of her friends.

What Shabnam Mobarez said

“Are you okay?” My teammate in Afghanistan: “No I am not - I know they will come for me soon, can you help me? FIFAcom how should I answer the question? We must act to save my teammates. They are my sisters?'

Under Taliban rule starting in 1996, girls were banned from attending school, while women could only appear in public wearing full-body coverings and accompanied by male escorts.

How 19-year-old Afghan youngster died in Kabul

Legit.ng earlier reported that a 19-year old Afghan player fell to his death after attempting to cling to a US plane airlifting the people of Kabul.

Zaki Anwari, a member of his country’s national youth team, attempted to hold on to the outside of the American military aircraft as it departed from Hamid Karzai international airport.

A harrowing video that has since been shared on social media appears to show two people falling to their deaths from a C-17 aircraft.

