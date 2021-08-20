Politicians should be made to swear by local deities like Sango and Ogun according to Primate Ayodele

The outspoken Lagos cleric said these deities should also be used to fight corruption in the public spaces

Specifically, Ayodele said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is not capable of fighting corruption

To the surprise of Christians and their Muslims counterpart, the leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has made a controversial suggestions concerning Nigeria.

According to the popular cleric, traditional deities like Sango and Ogun, as well as the Bible and Quran should be used to swear-in public office holders, Daily Times reports.

According to him, curses should be attached to the tools during the swearing-in of public office holders.

Primate Ayodele says Sango, Ogun should also be used to fight corruption, swear-in politicians.

Source: Original

He said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is not capable of stamping out corruption in the country, hence, the reason the always ends up losing cases against corrupt leaders.

Ayodele said the government should look into religious tools to battle financial corruption instead of relying on the agency.

Primate Ayodele said Christianity, Islam and the traditional religion should be employed in order to make judgment for corrupt leaders, instead of going through the court process which ends up leading to waste of state resources.

He said:

‘’Nigeria has gone deep in corruption and it’s becoming impossible to overcome it. This is because political leaders don’t fear the oath they swore before coming into office. They don’t see it as anything anymore because the institutions which are the judges that swore them in are not even strong enough, corruption has eaten deep into the judiciary system too.

‘’Going forward, the religious system should be allowed to take over the battle against corruption in Nigeria. This should include Christianity, Islam and the Traditional religion. There are verses in the bible that can make a corrupt leader get punished immediately. Let them allow men of God that are deep in spiritualism, punishment of any kind can be invoked on any corrupt leader at little or no cost."

APC Will Lose 2023 Presidential Election, Popular Nigerian Prophet Declares

Meanwhile, Ayodele predicted that the All Progressive Congress (APC) will suffer defeat in the 2023 presidential election.

The preacher said his prophecy would occur if the ruling party does not address the insecurity problem and the dwindling economy of the country. The Christian leader also advised the APC to resolve its legal issues so that it does not lose out on the presidency in the next election.

Primate Ayodele further prophesied that the masses are going to oppose election rigging in 2023.

Buhari is a Man of God, a Man of Honour, Says Primate Ayodele

Also, Ayodele argued that Nigerians should forget the idea that President Muhammadu Buhari would want to go for a third term in office.

According to him, the president is a man of God and a man of honour that would abide by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ayodele disclosed this when he spoke with Legit.ng at his office in Lagos state. He said he had earlier told Nigerians that things would not be fine during Buhari's second term in office and that his prediction has manifested.

Source: Legit.ng