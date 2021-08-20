Betting in Nigeria continues to generate controversies and a pastor was spotted at a gaming centre preaching to youths

The unidentified cleric was seen in a clip praying for the patrons of a betting centre at an undisclosed place in Nigeria

After preaching that such an act is not good for them, the boys responded by saying ‘Amen’ and continued betting while the preacher prayed

There was a mild drama as a cleric was spotted in a clip preaching against betting right inside a gaming centre, Pulse reports.

The footage sighted on Instagram showed the pastor praying for the boys after he had tried to convince them that such an act like betting is not the best.

While the pastor prayed, the youths continued with the activities and responded with “amen” repeatedly.

The preacher was reportedly heard telling them to consider the judgment day and what account they will give to God about the life led on earth.

He asked them to repent, but the youths continued with their betting activity while listening to the preacher simultaneously.

Betting has become a source of income for the youth across the world with more and more betting companies emerging and promising highly competitive benefits.

Olympian dedicates medal to Nigerian pastor

Meanwhile, Ese Brume has dedicated her medal to Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide popularly known as Winners' Chapel.

The Delta state born athlete made the third-best jump in the final round of the women's long jump event as she leapt 6.97meters.

The 25-year-old finished behind United States' Britney Reese who won silver and Germany’s Malaika Mihambo who took home gold.

Speaking to journalists after the event, the first Nigerian medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Games dedicated her first-ever medal at the Olympics to Bishop Oyedepo, her coach Kayode Gaya and her family.

She said:

This medal means a lot to me. It doesn’t matter the colour. First I dedicate it to Bishop Oyedepo and I plan to decorate him with the medal later.

“I’m super excited that I made it to the top three at the Olympics. Honestly, I can’t contend with my joy."

Pastor apologises to Obi Cubana

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian pastor, Reverend Ntia, has backtracked on his earlier statement about Obi Cubana where he lashed at him for spending lavishly.

In the video, he said that the Anambra-born businessman could have better used the money thrown around during his mother's burial to better the lives of people in Oba.

Days after his statement, he came on the same pulpit to apologise, saying that his statement came out so wrong.

