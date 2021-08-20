Pogba linked up with NBA giants Miami Heats while he was on holiday in Florida, in the United States

Reports suggest the Frenchman trained with the basketball side which greatly improved his physique

The French midfielder came up with four assists in Manchester United’s first game of the season against Leeds

Paul Pogba’s explosive start to the new season is reportedly due to secret training sessions he held while in Miami during pre season.

Pogba was involved in training with Miami Heat during pre season. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

The Athletic reports that whilst Pogba was on holiday in Florida, he engaged in different strength and conditioning sessions which thoroughly helped his physique.

Furthermore, he linked up with NBA giants Miami Heat while on holiday where he got involved in some of their training regimes.

He turned up late for Manchester United’s pre-season in Scotland because of his involvement in the Euro 2020 but that did not stop him from instantly gaining the trust of boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was reportedly awed by his physical state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The report further suggests that Solskjaer was so impressed with Pogba’s fitness that he decided to give the Frenchman a start in United’s Premier League opener against Leeds United.

And sure enough, Pogba did not disappoint as he was involved in four of United’s five goals in a 5-1 triumph, becoming the first Manchester United player in history to assist four times in a single game.

After the game, Solskjaer was quick to praise Pogba for his quality, saying the Frenchman’s form was down to the freedom he was handed in midfield.

"Today was just about, 'go out there enjoy yourself. We just gave him the freedom of roaming wherever he wanted to go and getting on the ball.

"All the best players would want to feel our trust and confidence, and Paul is one of those who can create moments out of nothing." Solskjaer said after the game.

Souness' opinion about Pogba's form

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Man United assistant coach Darren Fletcher, Mason Greenwood does not want to play as the main striker in the team, Mirror.

The 19-year-old produced a classic performance in United's 5-1 thrashing of Leeds United in the opening day fixture played at Old Trafford.

The England international scored a well-taken goal after meeting up with a delightful pass from Paul Pogba down the left.

Source: Legit.ng