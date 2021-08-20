Memphis Depay has disclosed how unhappy he is over his inability to get to know Lionel Messi before he left Barcelona

The Dutchman joined Barcelona from Lyon after the EURO 2020, while Lionel Messi has moved to Paris Saint-Germain

Depay explained that despite him not happy over not meeting Lionel Messi at Barcelona, he maintained readiness to work hard with other players

Memphis Depay has expressed unhappiness over his inability to play with Lionel Messi at Spanish giants Barcelona following the departure of the Argentine to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Lionel Messi who is regarded as one of the best players in the history of football stunned the world on August 8 when he announced in a press conference that he never wanted to leave Barcelona.

Barcelona chiefs were unable to register the Argentine due to their financial crisis which forced the Argentine to a stunning move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Memphis Depay in action for Barcelona. Photo by David S. Bustamante

Source: Getty Images

Depay on the other hand joined Barcelona from Lyon with the hopes that he would play with Lionel Messi at Camp Nou, but that will not be possible.

According to the report on GOAL and El Periodico, the Dutchman stated that although he is pained by the development, but stressed that he will go on with life at Nou Camp.

Memphis Depay's reaction

"I didn’t even get to know Messi. He came late to pre-season because of the break after the Copa America and I couldn’t even say hello to him.

"I know what Koeman wants from me. I know what I have to do, there’s a chemistry between us. That’s very important."

