Diego Costa was recently unveiled by his new club Athletico Mineiro to the delight of the fans in his native country Brazil

The 32-year-old who has not kicked the ball since last December after his contract with Atletico Madrid was terminated

The Spain international won two Premier League titles with Chelsea during his spell in the English top-flight division

Diego Costa recently joined Brazilian side Athletico Mineiro and during his presentation to the fans, the striker made an illustration about his commitment to the club, Sport Bible.

The former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid star stated that he would tackle his mum to win a game for his new club.

The 32-year-old's whose contract with Atletico was terminated by mutual consent last December will now begin a new chapter in his career in his native land.

Diego Costa said he would tackle his mum to win a game for Athletico Meniero during his unveiling. Photo by Per TV Goal

Costa was quoted by Per TV Galo:

"If my mother was on the pitch and I had to beat her to win, I would. I'm going to do everything to win."

The short-tempered striker will be a handful for defenders in the Brazilian Serie A explained at his official unveiling:

“There will be no lack of dedication, running and of course, goals.

“After so many years in Europe, I dreamed of playing Brazilian football and nowhere better than here, a team with tradition... I hope it is a blessed year full of titles.”

Costa's spell with Chelsea and Atletico Madrid

Costa won one La Liga with Atletico Madrid and led them to the 2014 Champions League final where they lost to city rivals Real Madrid in the final.

His move to England was also a good one as he helped Chelsea win two Premier League triumphs scoring 20 goals in his first season.

Costa's physical presence in the Blues attack made him score 21 goals in his second season as helped Antonio Conte win the title in his first season as manager.

After he was told by Conte via a text message that his services were no longer needed at the club, Costa returned to Atletico.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin believes Tammy Abraham will reach the same heights as Didier Drogba after completing a summer move to Roma, Sport Bible.

The Serie A giants coughed out £34million to sign the England striker despite the financial challenges in the current economy.

And Nevin has insisted Abraham could hit the twilight of his career in his mid-20's just like Drogba did when he joined the club from Marseille.

