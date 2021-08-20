Kanu Nwankwo and his wife have celebrated Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun who turned 50 on Thursday, August 19

The former Super Eagles and Arsenal striker together with his wife sent Arsenal shirt to the comedian as gift

During his active playing time, Kanu Nwankwo was one of the best strikers in the world considering his styles

Nwankwo Kanu and his lovely wife Amara have both sent a lovely Arsenal shirt for the 2021/22 Premier League season to popular Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun on his 50th birthday.

Known in many parts of the world as AY Comedian, the Nigerian has been to win the hearts of millions with his talents in the entertainment industry.

His life show is one of the best in the country as it attract many important personalities in the country who love to see the comedian display.

Kanu Nwankwo and wife in action. Photo by Michael Regan

Former Super Eagles striker Kanu Nwankwo and his wife Amara are also fans of Ayo Makun as they used to attend his show to entertain themselves.

People in every parts of the world have been wishing AY Comedian happy birthday since the morning of August 19 as he turned 50 and Kanu and wife decided to join the train.

Kanu Nwankwo and Wife Surprise Comedian AY With Lovely Arsenal Jersey on His 50th Birthday. Photo: AY and Kanu's Instagram story

According to the posts on Instagram, Ayo Makun was spotted receiving the Arsenal jersey sent to him by Kanu Nwankwo and his wife and he was in joyous momentum.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Arsenal and Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu on Sunday, July 4, celebrated his 17th wedding anniversary with his wife Amara by posting adorable throwback photo.

In the year 2004, Kanu Nwankwo married Amara with some fans claiming then that his wife was too young for marriage, but the football legend ignored side talks and followed his heart.

Today, Nwankwo Kanu and Amara have been blessed with children and they are both living together harmoniously.

The 44-year-old took to his official Instagram page to post awesome photo of himself and wife thanking God for the blessings on their family.

Before retiring from the Super Eagles, Kanu Nwankwo played 86 games for the three-time African champions scoring 12 goals.

