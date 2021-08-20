Kylian Mbape desperately wants to leave French club Paris Saint-Germain amid negotiations with Real Madrid

Despite the arrival of six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi at the French club, Mbappe seems to have made up his mind

A report has surfaced that the striker looked isolated from his teammates as he was spotted training alone

Embattled Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe was spotted training alone as he has been isolated from teammates, according to SPORTbible.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a blockbuster move to Spanish giants Real Madrid this summer as the forward is desperate to leave Paris.

Despite the arrival of Lionel Messi at the French club, Mbappe reportedly wants to leave PSG and he was consequently booed by fans during their league match against Strasbourg last weekend.

Kylian Mbappe in a PSG training.

Source: Getty Images

A leaked footage showed the player looking isolated in training while his other colleagues laughed and joked with each other during a training session.

Despite reports from several quarters that the player wants to move away, club manager Mauricio Pochettino insists that Mbappe is happy at the Ligue 1 outfit.

Poch said via Mirror:

"I think Mbappe is in very good spirits. He is really motivated to have a good season. He is a PSG player, he is happy with us.

"What we are thinking, as I have been saying, is that Kylian is our player and I do not see that he is not here in the season that we started a couple of weeks ago."

PSG and Real Madrid in talks over Mbappe switch

French club Paris Saint-Germain and Spanish giants Real Madrid are preparing for talks over striker Kylian Mbappe who is desperate to leave the French club.

It was gathered that negotiations will begin soonest over the forward who has maintained that he will not sign contract extension with the Ligue 1 outfit.

According to El Chiringuito via SunSport, Mbappe would like to meet with the PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and would prefer to leave.

