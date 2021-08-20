Lionel Messi who is an Argentine football legend won many awards before leaving Spanish giants Barcelona

However, the now Paris Saint-Germain star did not leave Barcelona with 2018 Joan Gamper Trophy award

Messi with six Ballon d'Or awards spent 21 years at Barcelona and he is already having reunion with Neymar at PSG

Lionel Messi reportedly left behind award as the best player of the 2018 Joan Gamper Trophy match at Barcelona following his departure from the Camp Nou after 21 years.

It is no longer a news that Lionel Messi has left Spanish giants Barcelona where he made his name in football winning six Ballon d'Or awards before he departed with many club's fans finding it difficult to cope.

Before leaving Barcelona earlier this month making an emotional farewell speech, Lionel Messi won many awards at the club just because of his superb display on the pitch.

Lionel Messi during his farewell press conference at Barcelona. Photo By Marc Gonzalez Aloma

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on Sportbible, Lionel Messi parked all his awards from the Camp Nou dressing room, but decided to leave behind the best player of the 2018 Joan Gamper Trophy match.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Below is the statement according to the report

"Among the items he had to leave behind was the award he received for the best player of the 2018 Joan Gamper Trophy match. He received the star-shaped award after scoring a goal and giving an assist in the 45 minutes he played in that game against Boca Juniors, which ended 3-0.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Sergio Aguero turned down the chance to inherit Lionel Messi's iconic number 10 jersey at Spanish giants Barcelona following his departure to Paris Saint-Germain.

Countless number of Barcelona fans are still finding it difficult to come to terms that Lionel Messi has left the club considering what the Argentine did at the Camp Nou before his departure.

At the Nou Camp, Lionel Messi wore the iconic number 10 shirt for 13 seasons as he also inherited it from Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho.

Before moving to Barcelona, Sergio Aguero was wearing the number 10 jersey at Manchester City as he helped the Citizens to win the Premier League title last term before his exit.

Sergio Aguero is not ready to take on the number 10 shirt at Barcelona thereby picking number 19 as his choice.

The report added that Brazilian forward Philippe Coutinho has also rejected the number 10 jersey and as things stand, the shirt might not be used by any player for the 2021/22 season.

Source: Legit