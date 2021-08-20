Juventus fans have slammed the new away strip launched recently despite using Cristiano Ronaldo as the face of the kit

The Bianconeri wore the blue and yellow jersey in the warm-up against their U23 side which they won by 3-0

The Old Lady will begin their new 2020-21 campaign with a trip to Udinese at the opening weekend

Juventus unveiled their third kit ahead of the new season as Serie A 2020-21 campaign is set to kick off this week, Give Me Sport.

The kit is a mixture of yellow and blue which their star player Cristiano Ronaldo was used to advertise to the Bianconeri fans.

However, there has been dissatisfaction from fans with the new strip as Juve launched the kit during their 3-0 win over their U23 side.

Juventus fans are not happy with their 3rd kit despite using Cristiano Ronaldo to display the blue and yellow strip. Photo by Goal

Source: UGC

Fans' opinion about Juventus third kit

One fan said:

“This is the worst Adidas kit I have ever seen.”

Another fan went on further and said:

“This is the ugliest football kit ever made.”

A third added:

“This kit is awful! Even Ronaldo couldn't save it!”

A fourth joked:

“This is probably why Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus. Nobody should be caught wearing a kit like this let alone a guy like Ronaldo.”

A fifth commented:

“Ronaldo looking cool as a petrol pump worker.”

While the sixth was unforgiving:

“Wooooooorse than city 3rd kit.”

Ronaldo made a social post condemning reports about his immediate future with the former Serie A champions.

The five-time ballon d'Or expressed disgust at the media linking him to several clubs in Europe without making proper findings.

Source: Legit