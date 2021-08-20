Emmanuel Emenike is gradually becoming a socialite as he was spotted at Club Xhrine in Owerri owned by Cubana Chiefpriest

The former Nigerian international was spotted alongside music artiste Patoranking as they grooved all night with other guests

Eagle-eyed fans however spotted Emenike’s glittering golden necklace, while Patoranking had a flashy diamond wristwatch on him

It was a beehive of activities at Cubana Chiefpriest’s nightclub 'Club Xhrine' in Owerri, the Imo state capital, as former Nigerian international Emmanuel Emenike and music sensation Patoranking were guests.

Socialite Cubana Chiefpriest is famous for establishing nightclubs and hotels in different parts of the country, but that of Owerri continues to rock with the presence of celebrities.

The attendance of Emenike and Patoranking seems to have stunned other party rockers as the stars appeared in mesmerizing and dashing outfits.

Emmanuel Emenike and Paroranking were guests at Cubana Chiefpriest's nightclub.

Emenike’s golden necklace could be quickly seen as it continues to glitter despite being in a relatively dark corner of the facility.

Right beside the AFCON 2013 highest goal scorer was music ace Patoranking whose diamond wristwatch could be easily spotted.

The celebrity barman himself, Cubana Chiefpriest personally shared the clips on his Instagram Story to amaze his followers.

Emenike who scored 9 goals in 37 appearances for Nigeria’s senior men national team between 2011 and 2015, last played for Belgian club Westerlo.

