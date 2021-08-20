Former AFCON golden boot winner Emmanuel Emenike shuts down Cubana nightclub in grand style

The ex-Nigeria international was in the company of music superstar Patoranking and Cubana Chiefpriest himself

Emenike was grooving to some Nigerian hit songs while sipping from a glass of what could be described as one of his favourite drinks

Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike stormed Cubana nightclub in grand style alongside Nigerian music star Patoranking.

The 34-year-old football star repaid Cubana Chiefpriest's visit to his Imo mega-million naira mansion earlier this month.

While in the club, the former Premier League striker was calmly grooving to Burna Boy and Dj Tarico's hit son 'Yaba Buluku' with one of his choice drinks in their glass.

Former Nigerian striker Emmanuel Emenike lounging in his mega-million naira mansion. Credit - emenike_9

Source: Instagram

And the Entertainer (Chiefpriest) was heard telling some of the fun seekers to keep their money after the arrival of the 2013 AFCON golden boot winner in a short video clip he posted on his Instagram story.

Both celebrities alongside their hosts enjoyed themselves while hit songs were playing in the background.

Emmanuel Emenike's last European club

The striker last featured for Belgian 2nd division outfit K.V.C. Westerloo after joining them in September 2019 but he could only appear in five games before he was released by the same club on 14 November 2019 as they claim he didn't give them enough to keep him at the club.

Emenike was part of the 2013 squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations title for the country in South Africa under the late Stephen Keshi and also appeared at the World Cup a year later.

Cubana Chiefpriest visits Emmanuel Emenike

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike received billionaire socialite Cubana Chiefpriest at his Owerri-based multi-million naira mansion over the weekend.

The Imo-born entertainer marvelled at the footballer's edifice as he showcased the property on his Instagram story.

After arriving at the player's residence, the socialite filmed the exterior as he drove through the gate which opened automatically.

The Chiefpriest made his way through to the parking lot just opposite a mini stadium where some friends of Emenike were showing their skills.

Source: Legit