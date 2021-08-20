Simy Nwankwo has completed a move to Salernitana who returned to the Italian Serie A after 23 years

The club were convinced with the performances of the Nigerian striker last season netting 20 goals for Crotone

Nwankwo is expected to be among the Super Eagles players who will play in the coming 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Salernitana who recently promoted to the Italian Serie A have completed the signing of Super Eagles striker Simy Nwankwo joining from relegated Crotone where he impressed last season.

Scoring 20 goals for Crotone last term in the Serie A, it was expected that the Nigerian striker would get another offer after the relegation of his club.

However, Crotone chiefs did not release the Nigerian fully as Salernitana only signed Simy Nwankwo on loan with option to make it on permanent basis at the end of the season.

Nigerian striker Simy Nwankwo in action. Photo by Matteo Ciambelli

Source: Getty Images

The last time Salernitana played in the Serie A was 23 years ago, and they arrival of Nigerian striker Simy Nwankwo is expected to help their quest of them doing well this term.

According to the report on GOAL and Cable, Simy Nwankwo will be joining another Nigerian player Joel Obi at Italian side Salernitana for the 2021/22 League season.

What next?

As things stand now Simy Nwankwo will now have to continue with his superb goal-scoring form so as to convince Salernitana chiefs into signing him on a permanent basis.

The report added that the 29-year-old thanked fans of Crotone for the supports given to him when he was with them and promised to hold them in his hearts.

Simy Nwankwo's reaction

“My Crotone, a beautiful family. I knew a day like this would come, but as strange as it may seem I felt unprepared but you taught me to be strong and resilient.

“I will carry you in my heart for this new phase of my life and I know that you will also support me from a distance.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi inspired Union Berlin to a 4-0 win over KuPS in their Europa Conference League playoffs at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

The 24-year-old who recently joined the German League outfit from Liverpool scored twice and assisted one other goal in the first leg of their meeting in Finland.

It took the former youth international just seven minutes to find the back of the net and he completed his brace one minute after the half-hour mark.

He has now stretched his goal tally to three goals and two assists in three appearances across competition so far this campaign - this bright start means many more goals are expected.

