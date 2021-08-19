Man City could reward Ruben Dias with a new improved deal worth £250,000-per-week after an impressive debut season

The former Benfica defender was crowned Premier League player of the season for his contributions towards City's triumph

Having already signed a six-year deal when he joined them last September, the EPL champions are hoping to extend his stay until the summer of 2027

Manchester City are reportedly planning to hand Premier League Player of the Season Ruben Dias an improved contract just one year after joining them.

The Portuguese sealed a six-year move to the Etihad Stadium from Benfica in a deal valued at around £61 million in September 2020.

His arrival contributed to the Citizens winning their third English topflight title in the last four seasons while they also got to the final of the Champions League at the same time.

Ruben Dias During Man City vs Blackpool's preseason friendly game on August 3, 2021 Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

Source: Getty Images

Daily Mail quoting SunSport, however, reports that City have opened talks with the defender with the possibility of extending his stay at the club until 2027 - as his initial deal was due in 2026.

How much will Ruben Dias earn after signing a new deal

The publication further reveals that the new deal may see Dias earn as much as his partner John Stones who currently takes home £250,000-per-week.

Dias scored once in 51 appearances across competitions for City in his debut season and his partnership with John Stones conceded 32 goals in the Premier League last campaign.

Meanwhile, manager Pep Guardiola is looking to strengthen his attack with the pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who remains his top choice to replace Sergio Aguero after the club's record goalscorer departed the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

He already sealed a move for Jack Grealish in a deal valued at around £100 million from Aston Villa.

Harry Kane missing in Tottenham squad for Europa Conference League

Legit.ng earlier reported that Harry Kane was not part of the Tottenham Hotspur squad that travelled to Portugal for their first Europa Conference League playoffs against FC Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday, August 19.

The England striker recently rejoined the North Londoners after spending more than enough time during his summer break.

Kane has been linked with a move to Manchester City this summer but the Spurs board are frustrating his exit plans with the huge price tag they placed on him.

