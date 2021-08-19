Manchester United are in search of a defensive midfielder to complete their summer signing for the current campaign

The likes of Rennes Eduardo Camavinga, West Ham's Declan Rice and Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez have been linked to Old Trafford

Red Devils supporters also suggested Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi who has been consistent in the last four seasons

Manchester United are looking at the possibility of making one more summer signing before the transfer window closes, Manchester Evening news.

The Red Devils landed the likes of Tom Heaton from Aston Villa, Jadon Sancho from Dortmund and Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

United already have Scott McTominay as defensive options but Nemanja Matic's best days at age 33 are now behind.

Wilfred Ndidi, Declan Rice, Eduardo Camavinga and Saul Niguez are Man United's radar. Photo by Mateo Villalba, Rob Newell and Plumb Images

Source: Getty Images

Paul Pogba's future at Old Trafford is also undecided and it is believed United would want to sign a world-class player for the defensive midfield position.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

France international Eduardo Camavinga has been linked with the Premier League club as his buy-out clause is just £34million.

United could also look towards the direction of Brighton Yves Bissouma who has had vast Premier League experience in his last two seasons.

Also on the cards is West Ham captain Declan Rice who at age 22 has become a regular for club and country.

Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez is also a prospect for the role at Old Trafford as the vastly experienced Spanish star would add more spice into the team.

United fans have also told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to look towards the direction of Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi who has amazing tackling stats in the last four years in the English top-flight division, Soccernet.

Souness unimpressed with Pogba's opening day assist

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Graeme Souness is not too impressed with Paul Pogba's five-star showing during Man United's 5-1 thrashing of Leeds United in a Premier League, Sport Bible, Sky Sports.

The embattled French midfielder was instrumental to the Red Devils success against Leeds as he was involved in four out of the five goals scored by his teammates.

The 28-year-old was unlucky not to have scored earlier in the game after his step-over deceived Leeds keeper Illan Meslier but hit the side-netting.

Source: Legit