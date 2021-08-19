Paul Pogba has given new Manchester United teammate Jadon Sancho wristbands to be wearing at Old Trafford

Jadon Sancho who joined the club from Borussia Dortmund has made his debut for Manchester United against Leeds

Solskjaer who is the handler of Manchester United must make sure that the side compete for titles this term

Jadon Sancho has been given wristbands by Paul Pogba which is branded with 'say no to racism' as the England international has already started his career at in the Premier League with United.

Paul Pogba is a player known for his awesome campaign against racism and his Manchester United teammates have been wearing the wristbands for the past 18 months.

Sancho arrived at United this summer in a £72million deal from Borussia Dortmund and made his debut from the substitute’s bench in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Leeds United.

Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho in action for Manchester United. Photo by Martin Rickett

Source: Getty Images

The Red Devils were so superb in the Premier League encounter with Paul Pogba creating four assists that helped his team record a fine win.

Before his move to Manchester United, Jadon Sancho played for England at the EURO 2020 where he was among the three players who lost penalties in the final.

Who did England face in the final?

England were hoping to land their first title in 55 years at the EURO 2020, and they did themselves lot of good by reaching the final of the tournament, but lost out against Italy.

The regulation time ended in 1-1 draw before England went on to lose on penalties with Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka losing their kicks.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Paul Pogba is now facing uncertain future at Premier League giants Manchester United as French side Paris Saint-Germain have offered the Frenchman massive deal to join them next summer.

This latest development is coming hours after the former Juventus star helped Manchester United to beat Leeds United in the Red Devils' first game of the 2021/21 EPL season.

Pogba was so superb in the encounter for Manchester United creating four assists and was hailed by virtually all Old Trafford fans after the Premier League encounter.

As things stand presently, Paul Pogba's contract will expire at the end of the ongoing Premier League season and Manchester United would have to sell him or tie him down to new deal.

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to offer Paul Pogba €600,000 which is around N291.3M for them to lure him to France next summer.

Source: Legit.ng