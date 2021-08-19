Ruben Semedo, a Portuguese footballer, was handed a five-year suspended prison sentence by a Spanish court

The 27-year-old defender has a lengthy criminal record and has faced charges ranging from assault to kidnapping

Despite his criminal past, Premier League club Wolves are interested in signing him on loan from Olympiakos

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in advanced talks to sign Portugal international Ruben Semedo, despite the fact that he has a worrying criminal record.

The Olympiakos defender has been on the radar of new Wolves boss Bruno Large, who is keen on bolstering his backline.

But the Premier League outfit might run into some trouble getting a permit for Semedo to play in England as the 27-year old is currently serving a five-year suspended prison sentences on various charges.

Ruben Semedo heavily linked with Wolves. Photo by Gualter Fatia

Source: Getty Images

Semedo’s long list of felonies

Initially, the Portugal international served five months in a Spanish jail over attempted murder charges which he has always vehemently denied.

He was also arrested in 2018 after allegedly tying up and physically assaulting a man in his home before going to burgle the victims homes.

Among other charges, Semedo also faced other serious charges including robbery, kidnap and possession of a firearm.

On the murder charges which he denied, he was released from custody after paying a €30,000 bail.

At the time of his sentencing, Spanish newspapers reported that Semedo was forced into some of his crimes because he was indebted to a third party.

The Provincial Court of Valencia went on to slap him with a suspended five-year sentence and Semedo, who has played for Villareal in the past, was banned from entering Spain for eight years in July 2020.

The Sun further reports that Wolves want the defender on an initial one year deal, with an option to buy.

Despite interest in the talented defender, it is highly unlikely Semedo will be granted a work permit for him to play in the UK because of his criminal record.

He was suspended by Villareal in 2018 and the club was actively trying to sell him before he secured a move to Olympiakos in 2019.

For the deal to Wolves to go through, it would require confirmation from home office and Spanish authorities.

Semedo has faced English teams a number of times in the past, including Tottenham in the Champions League where his side lost 4-2.

