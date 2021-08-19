Simy Nwankwo is now on the verge of making a move to newly-promoted Italian Serie As side Salernitana

The Nigerian striker scored 20 goals last season for Crotone even though the club later got relegated from the topflight

Nwankwo since 2018 has only managed to play four games for the Super Eagles of Nigeria under coach Rohr

Simy Nwankwo, Super Eagles striker, is now on the verge of making massive N480m a year by moving to newly promoted Serie A side Salernitana in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Following their promotion to the Italian first division, those in charge of Salernitana want to add more fresh legs to the club and they see Nigerian striker Simy Nwankwo as a player to help them.

According to the report on Soccernet and Complete Sports, Simy Nwankwo has already undergone medical examination ahead of his move to Salernitana.

Simy Nwankwo set to make a move to Serie A side Salernitana. Photo by Matteo Ciambelli

Source: Getty Images

Last season, Simy Nwankwo was in incredible form for Crotone in the Serie A netting 20 goals for them, but his efforts did not prevent the side from relegating to the second division.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Salernitana are currently preparing for their first game of the season as they are away at Bologna on Sunday, August 22.

Which clubs has Simy played for?

Before moving to Crotone where he spent five years of his career, Simy Nwankwo also played for Gil Vicente between 2013-2016 netting 29 goals in 88 games.

His career actually began at Portimonense in 2011 and Simy Nwankwo was at the club for two years netting 17 goals in 55 appearances.

In the Super Eagles, Simy has only been able to play four games for Nigeria under Gernot Rohr and has not yet scored any goal.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Super Eagles of Nigeria who are three-time African champions have been drawn in Group D for the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon where they will face Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau.

This group is expected to be tough for Gernot Rohr and his wards and they must start preparation for the tournament which will start on January 9 2021 in Cameroon.

Egypt in 2019 hosted the African Cup of Nations, but they were unable to win it as Algeria defeated Senegal in the final to become reigning African champions.

Algeria are in Group E where they will face Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea and Sierra Leone.

Cameroon will be facing Burkina Faso in the opening game of the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon on January 9.

Source: Legit.ng News