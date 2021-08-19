Dosu Joseph was part of the Nigerian football team that won gold at the men’s event during the Atlanta Olympics in 1996

The 48-year-old who further had three caps for the Super Eagles has expressed confidence following the AFCON 2021 draws

Despite facing Egypt in their opener, Dosu has stated that Group D which also comprises of Sudan and Guinea Bissau is good for Nigeria

Former Nigerian international goalkeeper Dosu Joseph has stated that he believes being drawn in Group D alongside Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament is good for the Super Eagles.

AFCON 2021 tournament is scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon, and will take place from January 9 to February 6, 2022.

Three-time African champions Nigeria will begin their quest for a fourth AFCON title when they face the Pharaohs of Egypt who are the most successful team at the competition having won it seven times.

Dosu Joseph in action at Atlanta '96. Photo: Bob Thomas Sports

Source: Getty Images

The Eagles will then take on Sudan in their second group game, before wrapping up the preliminary stages against Guinea Bissau.

The Nation recounted that Dosu was part of the Dream Team that won gold in football at the 1996 Olympics. He has now stated that the Super Eagles should take the competition step-by-step.

In a telephone chat with Legit.ng, Dosu said the first game is very important; while he cautions that anything is also possible. He said:

“I believe the group is okay for us to start from. Let’s pick it game-by-game. We shouldn’t just jump to semifinal or final. The first game is important, then second game and then third game.

“Then when we get into the semifinal, we will now know who and who is in that stage. We will now know if we can go on to win the trophy, or if something else will happen. Most important thing is let’s pick it game-by-game.”

