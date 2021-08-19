Pedro Rodriguez is set to leave Serie A side Roma prematurely after spending a season with the club

The 34-year-old has been linked with a move to Roma's rivals Lazio to play under former Blues boss Maurizzio Sarri

Pedro once made negative comments about the Special One following his sacking at Chelsea during the 2015 season

Pedro Rodriguez's contract with Roma is on the verge of being terminated following the arrival of Jose Mourinho at Roma, Mirror.

The Spanish attacker is understood to be on the verge of being sold to Lazio before the summer window comes to an end.

And many believe Pedro's comments about Mourinho when he was sacked as Chelsea boss back in 2015 could be the reason for his departure.

Mourinho Chelsea set to terminate Pedro Rodriguez's contract who once spoke ill about him. Photo by Shaun Botterill and Tom Purslow

Source: Getty Images

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Mourinho signed Pedro from Barcelona during his second stint at Stamford Bridge before being relieved of his duties four months later due to poor results.

What Pedro said about Mourinho after he sacked as Chelsea boss

Pedro told the Telegraph six years ago after Mourinho was sacked as Blues boss:

"It was about everything, everything just wasn’t right. We were very low in the league, the spirits were very low, the trust was very low, everything was going wrong.

"It made it very difficult to be fit, to be in a good position. It was just the whole thing – it wasn’t right."

Roma recently completed the signing of Tammy Abraham from Chelsea and the 23-year-old is expected to help the Special one win trophies in the Italian top division.

The 23-year-old made a £34million move for the next five -years with a buy-option for Chelsea worth £68m after the next two seasons.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin believes Tammy Abraham will reach the same heights as Didier Drogba after completing a summer move to Roma, Sport Bible.

The Serie A giants coughed out £34million to sign the England striker despite the financial challenges in the current economy.

And Nevin has insisted Abraham could hit the twilight of his career in his mid-20's just like Drogba did when he joined the club from Marseille.

Legit.ng also reported that Jose Mourinho has said that he is grateful to Roma's board for making the move for Chelsea's Tammy Abraham pull through, The Sun.

The 23-year-old made a £34million move to Stadio Olimpico a few days back ending his 16-year association with the Stamford Bridge outfit.

The England striker was left on the bench for most parts of last campaign under Thomas Tuchel as the Blues captured their second Champions League title.

Source: Legit.ng