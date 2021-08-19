Mikel Arteta is under heavy criticisms following Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to Premier League newcomers Brentford in their season opener

Former Aston Villa star Darren Bent has urged the Emirates’ outfit to fire the manager and bring in Antonio Conte

Conte who won the Premier League with Chelsea during the 2016-17 season is currently out of job having left his role at Serie A side Inter Milan

Former England international Darren Bent has urged Premier League club Arsenal to fire manager Mikel Arteta and bring in former Chelsea tactician Antonio Conte, Mirror reports.

The Gunners got off to their worst possible start to a Premier League season after they were defeated 2-0 by Brentford in their season opener.

The result has left fans with no option than to criticise manager Arteta, while many are calling for the sacking of the Spanish tactician.

Darren Bent wants Mikel Arteta sacked. Photo: Lee Smith

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal finished in 8th position last season, leaving them out of continental competition for the very first time in 25 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Manager Antonio Conte is currently without a job at the moment having left Inter Milan at the end of last season, despite guiding them to the Serie A title.

And former Tottenham and Aston Villa star Darren Bent believes there is a chance to lure the ex-Chelsea boss to The Emirates. Bent told talkSPORT:

“It’s tough to watch. The performance against Brentford was poor, they were bullied. It wasn’t good to watch and I felt sorry for Ben White.

“If we want to get back to the good times, you sack Mikel Arteta and bring in someone like Antonio Conte.

“They are spending a lot of money on new players and we seem to be going backwards. With Conte it’s a different kettle of fish. If they can get Conte, you get him. But would Antonio Conte come? I don’t know.

“If they’ve got an inkling that they can get Conte, sack Arteta.”

Kenedy leaves Chelsea to join Flamengo on loan

Meanwhile, Chelsea star Kenedy has embarked on another season-long loan deal at Brazilian top-flight side Flamengo after penning a contract extension with the Stamford Bridge side.

The 25-year-old winger spent last campaign on loan at Spanish League outfit Granada where he scored eight goals and six assists after 44 appearances.

Kennedy joined the Blues from Fluminense in 2015 in a deal valued at around £6.3 million and has so far recorded just three goals and three assists in 27 appearances for them.

Kane desperate for Tottenham exit

Legit.ng earlier reported that want-away striker Harry Kane was not part of the Tottenham Hotspur squad that travelled to Portugal for their first Europa Conference League playoffs against FC Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday, August 19.

The England striker recently rejoined the North Londoners after spending more than enough time during his summer break.

Kane has been linked with a move to Manchester City this summer but the Spurs board are frustrating his exit plans with the huge price tag they placed on him.

Source: Legit