Tammy Abraham could be as successful as Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, according to former Blues winger Pat Nevin

Nevin added that the Ivorian became an instant hit for Chelsea in his mid-20's and could possibly be the same for Abraham

Abraham made a big summer £34million money move to join Jose Mourinho at Serie A giants Roma

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin believes Tammy Abraham will reach the same heights as Didier Drogba after completing a summer move to Roma, Sport Bible.

The Serie A giants coughed out £34million to sign the England striker despite the financial challenges in the current economy.

And Nevin has insisted Abraham could hit the twilight of his career in his mid-20's just like Drogba did when he joined the club from Marseille.

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin believes Abraham could attain the same heights as Drogba. Photo by Ian MacNicol and Fabio Rossi

Nevin's opinion

"Didier Drogba didn't hit his real career form until mid-20s and I think the same could happen with Tammy.

"I wouldn't say it's a mistake to let him go, but if Tammy would have stayed for the next four years, then he would have been a fabulous striker for Chelsea.

"The problem is that it would be unfair for Tammy to sit on the bench, so a move away was needed more for himself.

"I think one day Tammy could come back the finished article and lead the line for Chelsea."

Abraham had limited playing time under Thomas Tuchel and the arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan dropped him from the pecking order.

However, Chelsea are not giving up on the potential of the 23-year-old as they have added a buy-back clause of £68m in his contract with the Stadio Olimpico outfit.

The clause can only be activated in the next two years which the Blues believe Abraham would have attained the height of being called a world-class striker.

