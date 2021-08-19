Nigeria's U20 mixed relay team clinched gold medal at the U20 World Championship currently going on in Kenya

The West African country emerged victorious in the inaugural edition of the events at the global meet

They ran a time of 3:19.70, their second championship record having already finished at a time of 3:21.66 earlier in the day

Team Nigeria made history after becoming the first country to win the mixed 4x400m event at the ongoing World U20 Championship in Nairobi, Kenya.

The quartet of Johnson Nnamani, Imaobong Nse Uko, Opeyemi Oke, and Bamidele Ajayi emerged champions after clocking a time of 3:19.70 in the final.

It was the first time the relay race would be making its debut at the world athletics event and the West African country won the race.

The combination of Johnson Nnamani, Imaobong Nse Uko, Opeyemi Oke, and Bamidele Ajayi won World Athletics U20 mixed relay gold in Nairobi. Credit - @makingofchamps

Source: Instagram

According to reports on the organisers' official website, this is also Nigeria’s first world U20 gold since 2008 when Folashade Abugan won the women’s 400m title in Bydgoszcz.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The publication further revealed that Nigeria only ringed one change to the team that ran in the semifinals as Ella Onojuvwevwo was replaced with Uko in the final.

How Nigeria won gold in the mixed relay event

He however proved to be a game-changer after running the second leg brilliantly before handing the baton to Oke.

This was after the anchor leg, Ajayi was briefly overshadowed by Poland’s Patryk Grzegorzewicz but he switched gears on the home straight, going past his rival to cement the gold position for Nigeria.

Despite ringing two changes to their team in the final, Poland won silver after finishing as the first runner-up in a time of 3:19.80.

While India proved a formidable force, with the team of Barath Sridhar, Priya Habbathanahalli Mohan, Summy, and Kapil storming to bronze ahead of Jamaica in a season’s best of 3:20.60.

Meet five other Nigerians who won Olympics medals for other countries

Legit.ng earlier reported that Team Nigeria could only reach the podium twice at the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with Ese Brume and Blessing Oborodudu winning bronze and silver medals.

But there are several other Nigerians who represented other countries and went ahead to win medals at the Summer Games.

Although, there were others who couldn't put medal-winning performances, here are five Nigerians who clinched medals for other nations.

Source: Legit.ng