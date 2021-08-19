Sisi Stringer’s biography: who played Mileena in Mortal Kombat?

Sisi Stringer is a new Australian actress and assistant director who is taking the entertainment industry by storm. She is known for playing the role of Mileena in the American martial arts action film Mortal Kombat.

Stringer attends the Sydney premiere of Mortal Kombat at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Brendon Thorne

Source: Getty Images

Sisi is an impressive actress worth watching. Have a look at her biography to find out more about her life.

Profile summary

Full name: Sisi Stringer

Sisi Stringer Nickname: Sisi

Sisi Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 10th January 1997

10th January 1997 Age: 24 years old (as of 2021)

24 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane, Australia Current residence: Australia

Australia Nationality: Australian

Australian Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'1"

5'1" Height in centimetres: 155

155 Weight in pounds: 99

99 Weight in kilograms: 45

45 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown College: Dance Dynamics Musical Theatre

Dance Dynamics Musical Theatre Profession: Actress and assistant director

Actress and assistant director Instagram: @sisistringer

Sisi Stringer's bio

Sisi Stringer was born in 1997 in Brisbane, Australia. She attended Dance Dynamics Musical Theatre.

When is Sisi Stringer's birthday?

The actress celebrates her birthday on 10th January. She is currently 24 years old.

What nationality is Sisi Stringer?

Sisi Stringer's nationality is Australian.

Acting career

Sisi was a dancer before she began acting. In 2018, she made her first step into the acting industry as an assistant director on Matt Gaffney's short comedy film Matt Gaffney Must Die.

In 2020, Sisi got her first professional acting work in Bloody Hell movie, playing the role of Cashier. She also starred in Children of the Corn as Tanika.

Sisi Stringer appeared as Mileena in Mortal Kombat, an American film inspired by the iconic video game series of the same name. This was her first major film.

Many fans are wondering if Stringer would be interested in playing her twin sister Kitana in a future Mortal Kombat film, given her success as Mileena. According to the actress, playing the role of Kitana in the future is one of her greatest ambitions since Kitana is a great warrior.

It was recently announced that Sisi had been cast to play Rosemarie Hathaway in the Peacock adaptation of the Vampire Academy. The 10-episode show is set to come out in 2022, and Stringer will be playing the main character.

Is Sisi Stringer a martial artist?

Sisi Stringer appearing in the premier of Mortal Kombat. Photo: @sisistringer

Source: Instagram

She is not a martial artist, but she did four months of martial arts instruction prior to playing her part in the movie. She found it easier to pick up some martial arts skills after spending 8 to 10 years as a dancer. She also participated in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and gymnastics.

Personal life

Despite being quite active on her social media, Stringer does not share much about her private life. Several outlets claim that she has been dating her fellow actor Daniel Gabriel. However, upon a closer look, the two just seem to be close friends.

Height and weight

Sisi Stringer from Mortal Kombat is 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) tall and she weighs 99 pounds (45 kg).

Despite being a relatively fresh drama school graduate, Sisi is already making strides in the entertainment industry. With a major motion picture and a highly anticipated TV show under her belt, she is the actress to watch.

