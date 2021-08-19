Sisi Stringer’s biography: who played Mileena in Mortal Kombat?
Sisi Stringer is a new Australian actress and assistant director who is taking the entertainment industry by storm. She is known for playing the role of Mileena in the American martial arts action film Mortal Kombat.
Sisi is an impressive actress worth watching. Have a look at her biography to find out more about her life.
Profile summary
- Full name: Sisi Stringer
- Nickname: Sisi
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 10th January 1997
- Age: 24 years old (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Place of birth: Brisbane, Australia
- Current residence: Australia
- Nationality: Australian
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'1"
- Height in centimetres: 155
- Weight in pounds: 99
- Weight in kilograms: 45
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- College: Dance Dynamics Musical Theatre
- Profession: Actress and assistant director
- Instagram: @sisistringer
Sisi Stringer's bio
Sisi Stringer was born in 1997 in Brisbane, Australia. She attended Dance Dynamics Musical Theatre.
When is Sisi Stringer's birthday?
The actress celebrates her birthday on 10th January. She is currently 24 years old.
What nationality is Sisi Stringer?
Sisi Stringer's nationality is Australian.
Acting career
Sisi was a dancer before she began acting. In 2018, she made her first step into the acting industry as an assistant director on Matt Gaffney's short comedy film Matt Gaffney Must Die.
In 2020, Sisi got her first professional acting work in Bloody Hell movie, playing the role of Cashier. She also starred in Children of the Corn as Tanika.
Sisi Stringer appeared as Mileena in Mortal Kombat, an American film inspired by the iconic video game series of the same name. This was her first major film.
Many fans are wondering if Stringer would be interested in playing her twin sister Kitana in a future Mortal Kombat film, given her success as Mileena. According to the actress, playing the role of Kitana in the future is one of her greatest ambitions since Kitana is a great warrior.
It was recently announced that Sisi had been cast to play Rosemarie Hathaway in the Peacock adaptation of the Vampire Academy. The 10-episode show is set to come out in 2022, and Stringer will be playing the main character.
Is Sisi Stringer a martial artist?
She is not a martial artist, but she did four months of martial arts instruction prior to playing her part in the movie. She found it easier to pick up some martial arts skills after spending 8 to 10 years as a dancer. She also participated in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and gymnastics.
Personal life
Despite being quite active on her social media, Stringer does not share much about her private life. Several outlets claim that she has been dating her fellow actor Daniel Gabriel. However, upon a closer look, the two just seem to be close friends.
Height and weight
Sisi Stringer from Mortal Kombat is 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) tall and she weighs 99 pounds (45 kg).
Despite being a relatively fresh drama school graduate, Sisi is already making strides in the entertainment industry. With a major motion picture and a highly anticipated TV show under her belt, she is the actress to watch.
