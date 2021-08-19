Jorginho approached Antonio Cassano about the debate on who deserved to win the Ballon d'Or award

The former Italy international was accosted by the Chelsea midfielder while spending his summer holiday

Jorginho has been tagged favourites after helping the Blues win the Champions League, winning Euro 2020 and the Super Cup

Jorginho met with Antonio Cassano for ruling him out of the Ballon d'Or race behind Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

The Italian legend was confronted by the Chelsea midfielder while on holiday but the was no malice in his approach to the former Real Madrid and AC Milan star.

Several ex-players have tipped Jorginho to win the crown after helping the Blues win the Champions League and Italy lift the European Championships and most recently the Super Cup.

Jorginho confronts Antonio Cassano who suggested he can not win Ballon d'Or ahead of Messi. Photo by Darren Walsh

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola was one of the legends that picked Jorginho for the coveted individual accolade.

Cassana told former Italy international Christian Vieiri on his Twitch Channel:

"Remember when I said any journalist who voted for Jorginho as Ballon d’Or should have his licence taken away?

"Well, I was in Formentera with my family and just as I sat down, I felt a touch.

"‘Antonio, you’re great!’ the voice says.

"I turn around to ask who he was, he took off his glasses and mask, and it was Jorginho!

"I told him, Jorgi, can you believe the scandal if they should give you the Ballon d’Or and not to Messi?

"He replied that he absolutely agreed with me, Messi should always win it."

