Chelsea have sent Brazilian winger Kenedy to Flamengo on a season-long loan deal despite handing him a contract extension

The forward's new deal with the Blues will now expire in the summer of 2023 having joined them from Fluminense in 2015

Kenedy has featured for the EPL club 27 times scoring three goals and three assists after his six-year reign at the Bridge

Chelsea star Kenedy has embarked on another season-long loan deal at Brazilian top-flight side Flamengo after penning a contract extension with the Stamford Bridge side.

The 25-year-old winger spent last campaign on loan at Spanish League outfit Granada where he scored eight goals and six assists after 44 appearances.

Kennedy joined the Blues from Fluminense in 2015 in a deal valued at around £6.3 million and has so far recorded just three goals and three assists in 27 appearances for them.

Brazilian winger Kenedy showing off his superb football skills while in action for Chelsea in their preseason friendly vs Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC

Source: Getty Images

After sealing a move to the Premier League side six years ago, he made his debut for the London club against Crystal Palace in August of that year according to information on the club's official website.

The attacker also scored a goal and assisted another in the EFL Cup as he helped Chelsea claim a 4-1 win over Walsall in his first start for them.

Kennedy scored the fastest Premier League goal of the 2015/16 season after finding the back of the net just 39 seconds into their encounter away at Norwich City.

He played the past two seasons in Spain, on loan with Granada and Getafe, and has also spent time on loan in the Premier League with Newcastle United.

