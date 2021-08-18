Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa seems to always step on toes everytime she talks about relationship or marriage

The entrepreneur in a post showed off a ring and announced to her potential hubby not to bother proposing if the 'rock' is not as huge as the one on her hand

Toke's statement raked reactions on social media with some people noting that she is not supposed to still have standards

Toke Makinwa is one Nigerian celebrity who has been bashed severally online for her opinions concerning marriage and relationships.

In a post sighted on Instagram, the TV girl had taken to her snapchat to reveal the kind of ring she wants to be prosed to with.

Toke Makinwa sets marriage standards Photo credit: @tokemakinwa

Huge as a rock

Toke Makinwa in clip loomed all glammed up with her pixie haircut, she had a cup on her hand which flaunted a huge ring on her finger.

According to her caption, if her prospective husband is not going to propose to her with a rock huge as the one on her finger, he shouldn't bother about proposing at all.

See the post below:

Reactions

Quite a number of people are of the opinion that the TV host should not be setting standards at her age.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

Salamirotimi:

"Thank God say I don pass proposing stage, later una go say boys no won marry."

Uncensored_elvis:

"You go marry yourself sha."

Kareem_adetutu:

"That why she is single."

Pries__t:

"She still setting standards?? Nawa."

Lovedbyabba:

"Toke na pure cruise, take her advice at your own risk dear."

Ugo_imo:

"This lady is talking as if she is getting young . madam las las na you go marry man . Your time is running out."

Sl_hairs:

"Rock of ages."

Toke drops advice about friendships

Media personality Toke Makinwa drew reference to her circle while sharing some important words of advice about maintaining friendships.

The radio girl strongly noted that growing up also means that people must learn to speak the truth to their friends without wavering.

Makinwa added that in the past she has been the type who would always condone the bad behaviours of some friends until she was served a taste of their actions.

