Popular Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha recently came down with malaria and typhoid, and he was not happy about it

The movie star shared a video of himself receiving treatment and noted that he only falls sick in Nigeria

Fans and colleagues of the actor took to the comment section with well wishes and prayers for his recovery

Popular Nollywood actor and cruise master, Charles Okocha has taken to social media with a video of the moment a nurse administered treatment to him.

The actor was spotted on his bed with a drip bag as a nurse tried to put him at ease.

Charles Okocha's fans pray for him Photo credit: @charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

Charles Okocha laments

He noted in the video that he was going through a lot and refused the 'sorry' the nure kept telling him.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Taking to the caption, the young man disclosed that he only comes down with malaria and typhoid in Nigeria.

Accordding to him, things like falling sick does not happen to him in California which he wrote as Californayeh, the same way he pronounces it.

The actor also urged his followers to say a word of prayer for him.

"Here in NIGERIA it’s all malaria typhoid typa sh*it.. this Sh*it don’t happen to me when am in CALIFORNAYEH .. now y’all say a word of prayer to a Nigga doing good."

See post below:

Okocha thanks fans

In another post, the actor expressed gratitude to the people who showered prayers on him after he shared the video above.

"Wannna specifically thank y’all for all the good will messages n prayers Appreciate that. Feeling much better now God bless y’all."

See post below:

Reactions

Read some of the comments sighted on both posts below:

Swaboyofficial:

"You always welcome big boss. I align with ya."

Frankdonga_:

"Take care of yourself, bro. Speedy recovery."

Charlesinojie:

"Una don ever see person wey turn sickness to entertainment? @charles_okocha I've given up on you."

Melvin0duah:

"This guy dey hospital still dey do anyhow. I give up on u guy! "

Charles Okocha surprises daughter

Actor Charles Okocha doesn’t joke with his daughter, Mercy, and this explained the surprise he pulled on her after being away from home for several weeks.

The Nollywood star and some friends showed up at his daughter’s school unannounced and left the young lady feeling emotional.

Charles shared a video on his Instagram page that captured the moment Mercy ran out of the school gate into his warm embrace.

Source: Legit.ng