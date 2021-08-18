Rio Ferdinand has explained that he wanted to join Arsenal back in 2014 adding that Arsene Wenger did not accept

The former England international who is now a pundit stated that Wenger was not interested in having him

Ferdinand went on to join Queens Park Rangers where he spent only one season before hanged his boots

Rio Ferdinand who spent most of his playing career at Premier League giants Manchester United has explained how Arsene Wenger turned him down at Arsenal when he wanted to move to London.

During his active playing time, Rio Ferdinand was among the best defenders in the world as he won the Champions League and Premier League titles at Old Trafford.

According to the report on Mirror, Rio Ferdinand claimed that he was hoping to seal a move to Arsenal in 2014 when he left Manchester United.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand in action. Photo by Matthew Ashton

Source: Getty Images

The Englishman spent 11 years under Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United and wanted to continue his career under Arsene Wenger which the Frenchman rejected.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Rio Ferdinand's reaction

"At the end of my career when I was leaving Man United, I saw Arsene Wenger in a hotel.

"I said: 'Arsene, listen, I am leaving Man United and if you want, I will come and try and help the dressing room etc. because I think you need help in that department.'

"I will obviously play but, more importantly, I will come for the culture."

"He didn't take me up on the offer and he was right because my performances at QPR weren't up to the levels.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how former Chelsea and Arsenal star David recently aimed a cheeky dig at his former club Arsenal as he reflected on his time at the Premier League.

Luiz left Arsenal by mutual consent in May after the expiry of his contract.

The 34-year old is currently without a club and is training in his native Brazil, where Sportsmail caught up with him for what was an interesting interview. He talked about a lot of things, including his decision to leave the Gunners.

According to Luiz, part of the reason he left the North London club was because he was looking to win titles and other silverware immediately.

He was heavily linked with a move to Turkish side Adana Demirspor but that move is yet to materialize.

From the photos he shares on social media, David Luiz is in great shape and is certainly ready for more football action.

Source: Legit