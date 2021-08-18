Michy Batshuayi has signed new contract at Premier League side Chelsea, but he will continue on loan at Besiktas

The Belgian footballer failed to win the heart of current Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel before leaving Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are expected not to miss Michy Batshuayi considering the fact that the Blues have resigned Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea who are Premier League giants have announced that Michy Batshuayi has signed a new contract at Stamford Bridge and has also joined Turkish side Besiktas on loan for this season.

The striker is no doubt one of the best in the world considering his styles of play, but due to the return of Romelu Lukaku at Stamford Bridge, Michy Batshuayi needs to find a new club.

Romelu Lukaku who won the League title last season with Inter Milan is definitely going to lead Chelsea's attack this season in all competitions and that has also forced Tammy Abraham to leave.

Michy Batshuayi signs new deal at Chelsea and joins Besiktas on loan. Photo by Chloe Knott

According to the official confirmation by Chelsea, the Stamford Bridge landlords explained that Michy Batshuayi has even passed his medicals at Besiktas and could make his debut this weekend.

When did the Belgian join Chelsea?

The 27-year-old Belgian footballer joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2016 and has been able to net 25 goals for the Blues in 77 games so far at Stamford Bridge.

Last term before Frank Lampard left Chelsea, Michy Batshuayi scored six goals under the Englishman, but the form of Tammy Abraham and Giroud made him not to get active games under Tuchel.

After recording win in their first Premier League game of the season, Chelsea will be facing Arsenal in their second game.

