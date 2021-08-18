BREAKING: Sale of Forms Begins as APC Fixes Date for LG Congress
Saturday, September 4, has been chosen by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the date for its local government congress throughout Nigeria.
According to a statement released by Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, the secretary of the party’s caretaker committee, on Wednesday, August 18, in Abuja, the sale of forms for the congress has commenced, The Nation reports.
