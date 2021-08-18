Hellen Obiri reached the podium at the 2020 Olympic Games after winning a silver medal in the women's 5000m event

The Sergeant returned home to a promotion as Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Robert Kibochi received her on Tuesday, August 17

The 31-year-old is now a senior sergeant at the Kenya Defence Forces thanks to her exploits at the recently concluded Games

Kenyan athletes who had exemplary performances at the Tokyo Olympics continue to be rewarded in various capacities and the latest one to earn a commendable promotion in her field was Hellen Obiri.

The 31-year-old was on Tuesday, August 17, promoted to senior sergeant following her heroics at the summer games.

Tokyo Olympics 5000m Silver Medalist Hellen Obiri Promoted to Senior Sergeant

She competed in the 10000m and 5000m finals and managed to impressively clinch silver in the latter, which was won by Dutch international Sifan Hassan.

Hellen Obiri is now a senior Sergeant after bagging silver in the women's 5000m finals. Photo by ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/POOL/AFP

Obiri clocked 14.38.36 to finish behind Netherland's Hassan who won gold, with Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay settling for bronze to complete the top three podium.

In the 10000m, she narrowly missed out on a medal after finishing in fourth place in a race which was also won by Sifan Hassan.

Her silver medal was crucial for Team Kenya as it helped the nation to a 19th place finish in the worldwide rankings.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Robert Kibochi, took to his social media on Tuesday to announce that Obiri, previously a sergeant, had earned a promotion. A statement from the CDF said:

“Senior Sergeant Hellen Obiri finished second clocking 14:38.36 in the women's 5000m final grabbing Silver Medal while Sergeant Benjamin Kigen finished third in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase final posting a time of 8:11.45 bringing home Bronze Medal.”

Bronze medalist sergeant Benjamin Kigen was also present at Kibochi’s office to be honoured for his feat at the summer games.

Kigen earned Kenya her first medal of the delayed games as he finished third in the men’s 3000m steeplechase final. This was the first time Kenya failed to dominate that particular race in nine years.

Team Kenya meet President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta received representatives of Team Kenya on Monday, August 16, with the head of state using the occasion to announce cash rewards for the participants who shone at the Summer Games.

Timothy Cheruiyot rewarded after Olympics 2020 exploits

Legit.ng earlier reported that Timothy Cheruiyot who won silver during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has earned a promotion after his spectacular performance at the Summer Games.

Cheruiyot finished second behind Norway's Ingebrigtsen Jakob to earn a silver medal in the 1500m.

The world champion shattered the Olympic record on his way to the final of the competition, clocking an impressive 3.31.65 to break Noah Ngeny's record of 3.32.07 that he set in Sydney, Australia, 20 years.

