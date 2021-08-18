Argentine star Lionel Messi admits he chose jersey number 30 at PSG because he is starting over at the club

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner wore number 10 for over a decade at Barcelona and was expected to continue in his new team

But the forward insists that the number represent a new beginning for him like it was when he started out in Spain

Lionel Messi has revealed that he chose jersey number 30 at Paris Saint Germain because he feels he is starting all over again at the club.

The 34-year-old recently sealed a two-year deal with PSG after ending his 21-year relationship with Barcelona this summer.

Although the Argentine wanted to end his career at the Catalan club, their financial crisis, coupled with the rules imposed by the league organisers ruined the plan.

Lionel Messi was unveiled as PSG's new star with jersey number 30. Photo by Sebastien Muylaert

Source: Getty Images

Sources reveal that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner turned down the jersey number 10 gesture Neymar offered him on arrival only to settle for the first jersey number he wore when he was promoted to the Barca senior team about 16 years ago.

The Argentine says he chose the number because he is starting all over again in France after so many years laden with titles and records in Spain.

What Lionel Messi said about jersey number 30

"The number 30 shirt was the first I played in in my first few years at Barcelona. After so much time and with the big change, I feel like I am starting again and it feels right to start again with the number 30 shirt."

Messi alongside his summer signings were presented to the fans over the weekend but the 34-year-old is not ready to make his debut until later this month owing to match fitness.

Lionel Messi and his wife enjoyed Paris cuisine

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paris Saint Germain summer signing Lionel Messi treats his wife Antonela to an exotic date night at the French capital.

The 34-year-old Argentine recently sealed a two-year move to the Parc Des Princes outfit on a free transfer after his contract talks with Barcelona collapsed on the last day.

He has now been presented to the Parisians fans on their first home game of the season against Strasbourg over the weekend.

