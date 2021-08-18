Lionel Messi's used tissue paper during farewell press conference at Barcelona is now for sale in a store

The Argentina international spent 21 years at Barcelona before his departure winning many titles at the club

Messi however joined French side Paris Saint-Germain where he will lead the attack together with close pal Neymar

Tissue paper that Lionel Messi used to wipe his tears during his farewell news conference at Barcelona has now been reportedly auctioned for massive $1 Million which is around N412m.

It was an emotional moment for Lionel Messi facing the press to confirm his departure at Barcelona after 21 years, and the Argentine was unable to hold himself therebt breaking into tears.

During his time at the Camp Nou, Lionel Messi broke many records and the Argentine also remained the Catalans' highest goalscorer in history ever.

Lionel Messi in emotional moment during press conference. Photo by Eric Alonso

Source: Getty Images

While speaking about his departure at the press conference, Lionel Messi's wife gave him a tissue paper which the six-time Ballon d'Or winner used to clean his face.

According to the report on Tmz and Sportbible, the person who picked Lionel Messi's used tissue has placed it on the market which is bizarre for many football lovers.

Lionel Messi was treated like god in Barcelona and such should not be a surprise considering what the Argentine achieved.

What next?

Barcelona fans might find it difficult, but they will have to move on as Lionel Messi is now on the books of Paris Saint-Germain where he is having reunion with Brazilian winger Neymar.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how following Lionel Messi’s move to French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine who now earns £960,000 every week remains the highest paid footballer.

GiveMeSport have listed the top 10 highest paid footballers at the moment with Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in second and third positions respectively.

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo who takes home £900,000-weekly earns £60,000 less than his eternal rival Messi, while Neymar smiles home with £606,000 every week.

Days after his farewell presentation, Messi signed a two-year contract with French giants PSG.

The 34-year-old Messi retains his status as the world's highest-paid player despite leaving boyhood club Paris Saint-Germain.

Following his stunning move from Spanish club Barcelona to Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi is expected to make his debut for the French club on August 29.

Source: Legit