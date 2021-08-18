Amaju Pinnick and Tijani Babangida were both in Cameroon on Tuesday night, August 17, for the AFCON 2021 draw

Nigeria have landed in Group D which many see as a tough group considering how they will face Egypt and Sudan

Tijani Babangida and Pinnick were both in joyous momentum on their way coming back to Nigeria from Cameroon

Amaju Pinnick who is the president of the Nigerian Football Federation has been spotted dancing inside the place with former Super Eagles star Tijani Babangida on their way coming back from Cameroon after the 2021 AFCON draw.

Super Eagles on Tuesday night, August 17, landed in Group D for the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon where they will face Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

As the head of all football chiefs in Nigeria, Amaju Pinnick and his men traveled to Cameroon to witness the draw and they seemed happy with the Super Eagles opponents.

Amaju Pinnick FIFA president Gianni Infantino in action. Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

According to the video Tijani Babangida posted on his Instagram, the former footballer and Amaju Pinnick were dancing to Cultural Praise sang by Kcee.

At the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt, the Super Eagles of Nigeria lost in the semifinal against Algeria who went ahead to win the title beating Senegal.

When did Babangida play for Super Eagles?

During his time in the Super Eagles between 1994 and 2004, Tijani Babangida featured in 36 games for the Nigerian national team netting five goals.

