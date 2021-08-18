After becoming the Premier League's most expensive player, Jack Grealish reveals the role John Terry played

The England midfielder joined Man City from Aston Villa in a staggering £100m deal this summer

Grealish admits the former Chelsea defender urged him to look for a Champions League club to join

Jack Grealish became the Premier League record-signing after joining Manchester City from Aston Villa in a deal valued at around £100 million this summer.

Although his reign at the Etihad Stadium started on a losing note following their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur this season, he however has plans to repay City by helping them finally win Europe's top club competition.

But, the English star reveals that Chelsea legend John Terry inspired his move to the Premier League champions, saying that nothing is compared to Champions League football.

Premier League record signing Jack Grealish making his debut for Man City against Tottenham last weekend. Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

The 40-year-old defender was among the players who won the title for the Blues in the 2011-12 season having lost out via penalties to Manchester United in 2008.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

How John Terry influenced Jack Grealish's Man City move

Then coached by Roberto Di Matteo, they defeated Bayern Munich on penalties at the Allianz Arena to finally end their wait for the silverware. Grealish, while recounting his move as reported by SunSport.

"I remember speaking to John Terry at Villa and he said when you stand there and hear that Champions League anthem there is nothing better.”

Grealish made an impact on the English national team during their Euro 2020 campaign despite losing to Italy in the final of the competition.

He grabbed two assists in five appearances for Gareth Southgate's men en route the final of the summer tourney but couldn't make as much impact against the Italians owing to the limited playing time he enjoyed in the final.

Man City set to make Harry Kane Premier League record signing

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City will not give up their chase for England international Harry Kane in spite of Tottenham Hotspur rejecting their initial £100 million bid.

The Premier League champions are back for the 28-year-old forward with an improved offer of about £127 million.

City are hoping Kane can replace Sergio Aguero while they also believe the English star's inclusion in their squad might help them break their Champions League jinx.

Source: Legit