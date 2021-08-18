Jose Mourinho has paid tribute to his new employers Roma for signing Tammy Abraham from Chelsea this summer

The Serie A side coughed out a massive £34million to land the England international who is ready to revive his international career

Abraham who struggled to make Thomas Tuchel's first team at Stamford Bridge last season was handed Roma's No.9 shirt

Jose Mourinho has said that he is grateful to Roma's board for making the move for Chelsea's Tammy Abraham pull through, The Sun.

The 23-year-old made a £34million move to Stadio Olimpico a few days back ending his 16-year association with the Stamford Bridge outfit.

The England striker was left on the bench for most parts of last campaign under Thomas Tuchel as the Blues captured their second Champions League title.

Jose Mourinho is grateful to Roma's board for landing Abraham despite the tough economic conditions. Photo by Fabio Rossi

The lanky forward was handed Eden Dzeko's No.9 shirt who left for Inter Milan and Mourinho is happy to work under with the youngster in Serie A when the season kick-off.

The Special One did not forget to be grateful to his employers after pulling out that huge amount to sign a striker of Abraham's calibre.

Mourinho's gratitute to Roma's board

Mourinho was quoted by Roma TV:

“I have to say the general manager and owners have been brilliant.

“The reality is that we started pre-season thinking we had Dzeko and what happened was a bit of a surprise for all of us.

“In an incredibly difficult market and in a financial situation that is difficult for every, or more precisely, almost every club, having the willingness, the ambition, the respect for the fans’ emotions and reacting in this way after losing Dzeko and bringing in Tammy Abraham was a real coup.”

Abraham's successful medical

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tammy Abraham has successfully completed his medical ahead of a proposed move to join Jose Mourinho's Roma this summer, Sky Sports, Football London.

The England international expected to sign a four-year deal worth £34million and his annual salary is pegged at £4m after tax.

All is now set for the paperwork to be completed as the 23-year-old is set to leave the shores of England to play in Serie A.

Chelsea will have to pay a whopping €80m if Abraham should return to Stamford Bridge in the future as the buyback clause could be triggered from 2023.

