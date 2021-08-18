Tyson Fury tops the list of most ranked boxers in the world owing to the latest rankings released by Ring Magazine

The Briton could hold the position if he is able to overcome Deontay Wilder in their trilogy scheduled for later this year

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua and the Bronze Bomber remain second and third respectively on the rankings

Reigning WBC champion Tyson Fury remains the most-ranked heavyweight boxer according to the latest Ring Magazine's top rankings.

The 33-year-old was crowned champion in the heavyweight division in February 2020 following his brutal triumph over rival Deontay Wilder at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Although there have been controversies trailing the victory as the Bronze Bomber claims the Briton cheated his way to victory.

Tyson Fury faces off with Deontay Wilder during their trilogy press conference at The Novo by Microsoft on June 19. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc

Source: Getty Images

Both are now on schedule to face-off for the final time at the T-Mobile Arena, Nevada on October 9, 2021, with the winner taking all as reported by SunSport.

And the unbeaten fighter will retain his place on the list if he maintains his dominance over the American boxer later this year.

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua will need to step up his game if he intends to overtake his countryman on the rankings as he currently occupies the second position.

The boxer of Nigerian descent was stunned by Andy Ruiz Jr in the summer of 2019 but bounced back about six months later to reclaim his belts from the Mexican-American in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua was scheduled to battle Fury in a unification bout sometime this year but the court suspended the fight and mandated the Gypsy King to honour his trilogy agreement with Wilder.

The Bronze Bomber comes third on the ranking while Dyllian Whyte and Joseph Parker complete the top five boxers in the heavyweight category.

Latest list of the world's best heavyweights boxers

Tyson Fury Anthony Joshua Deontay Wilder Dillian Whyte Joseph Parker Andy Ruiz Jr Luiz Ortiz Michael Hunter Oscar Rivas Joe Joyce Oleksandr Usyk

Meanwhile, Joshua is scheduled to battle Oleksandr Usyk on September 25, 2021, in a bid to defend his titles at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

