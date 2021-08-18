Hossam El Badry has explained that Group D for the 2021 African Cup of Nations will be tough for his nation

Egypt national team will be facing the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan in Group D

Super Eagles of Nigeria got to the semifinal of the 2019 African Cup of Nations before losing to eventual champions Algeria

Hossam El Badry who is the head coach of the Egyptian national football team has made it clear that facing the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2021 African Cup of Nations will be difficult.

The 61-year-old explained this while reacting to the Group stage's draws made by CAF on Tuesday night, August 17, where his side will face Nigeria, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

With the 2021 African Cup of Nations starting in January, the Pharaohs of Egypt and the Super Eagles have already been picked as the two nations to qualify from Group D.

Egypt hosted the last African Cup of Nations, but they were unable to record their names as champions as Algeria defeated Senegal in the final.

According to the report on Complete Sports, Hossam El Badry explained that there is no team to be underrated in the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Hossam El Badry's reaction

“Our group was quite balanced and not easy due to the improvement of all these teams, who also have great players.

“I have great confidence in God and in the capabilities the players to overcome this group and perform well to satisfy the aspirations of the Egyptian fans.

“The coaching staff and I are thinking about each stage separately. Currently we are only focusing on the team’s journey in the World Cup qualifiers to achieve our target to qualify for the finals. As we already reached our first target, which was to qualify for the African Cup of Nations.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Super Eagles of Nigeria who are three-time African champions have been drawn in Group D for the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon where they will face Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau.

This group is expected to be tough for Gernot Rohr and his wards and they must start preparation for the tournament which will start on January 9 2021 in Cameroon.

Cameroon will be facing Burkina Faso in the opening game of the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon on January 9.

