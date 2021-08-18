Trevoh Chalobah finally broke into Chelsea senior team this season and has already scored once in two appearances

The defender failed to satisfy the interests of other previous managers and was sent on loan to different clubs

While waiting to make his debut for the European champions, he worked as a fashion model for an Italian company

Trevor Chalobah may have sealed his place in Thomas Tuchel's squad with his stunning goal against Crystal Palace over the weekend.

The 22-year-old launched a long-range shot from 25-yards out in the Blues 3-0 win in their opening league game at Stamford Bridge.

Chalobah was also part of the team that edged Villarreal out on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup earlier this month - meaning he has made two appearances for the west London club.

Trevoh Chalobah in action for Chelsea in their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace. Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC

Source: Getty Images

But, before the defender could break into the club's senior team, he spent time at Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town, and Lorient FC.

He has also appeared in a fashion campaign for Italian leather goods company Valore London, before his sensational rise.

The former England youth international featured in the photoshoot titled 'Future British Icons' showcasing the Blazon monogram collection.

SunSport reports that Tuchel admitted that the ex-England U21 international starring during the preseason was impressive.

Thomas Tuchel speaks on Trevoh Chalobah's performance

"He played well against Bournemouth, Arsenal and Tottenham. We wanted guys on the field who could play 90 mins. He was one of the first in training, physically strong and deserved to play.

"It's quite impressive. He forced his way into our thinking. Let's see how it goes, he forced his way into our thinking. We still have some days to decide [his future]."

