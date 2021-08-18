Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out about reports linking his future away from Juventus this summer

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made a long social media post expressing his displeasure about recent publications

It is understood that Manchester City have been linked with Portuguese captain this summer for a fee as low as £25million

Cristiano Ronaldo has been out of the news for a while after making history at the just concluded European Championships.

Several reports have linked the Portuguese superstar about exiting Juventus for another top European club this summer, Goal.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain were understood to be interested in signing the 36-year-old who is still waxing strong in the final few years of his career.

On the other hand, Ronaldo's biggest rival Lionel Messi made the headlines in the past week after ending his 21-year journey with Barcelona to join the French giants.

And recent reports have stated that Manchester City are willing to land Ronaldo for a cut-price of £25million this summer.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner seemed to have had enough of the gossips about his future as he made a long post in his Instagram handle.

Ronaldo's response to rumours

"Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career. However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position.

"There have been frequent news and stories associating me with a number of clubs in many different Leagues, with nobody ever being concerned about trying to find out the actual truth.

"I’m breaking my silence now to say that I can’t allow people to keep playing around with my name. I remain focused on my career and in my work, committed and prepared for all the challenges that I have to face. Everything else is just talk."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo could finally have a chance to play under Pep Guardiola for the first time in his career after his agent Jorge Mendes reportedly offered him to Manchester City.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is in the last 12 months of his deal with Juventus - a contract that earns him a staggering £25.5 million-a-year since 2018.

But, the forward's future in Turin looks bleak having been linked with a return to former clubs Man United and Real Madrid, while PSG are hoping to secure his services afresh.

