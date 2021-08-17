100+ amazing fish names for your beautiful aquatic friends

Fish are among most common pets of most households all over the world today. Although they require high maintenance and an extra coin while purchasing these beautiful aquatic friends, they are kept for aesthetic value. Nothing feels and looks better than an aquarium lighting up a living space. Besides, if you are an interior design enthusiast, you will agree that fish are great deco items. What are some amazing fish names you can consider?

If you are looking for some good names for fish, be rest assured that you will find the perfect fit for your aquatic friend.

What is a good name for fish?

Picking amazing fish names is more complex than it seems. There are so many to choose from. Below are some good fish names to give to your pet. Have a look at some of the names.

Patience : She is going to need it when swimming around.

: She is going to need it when swimming around. Orchid: This colorful fish is going to brighten your life like a flower.

This colorful fish is going to brighten your life like a flower. Lily: Since these fish come from ponds, Lily pads are a great plant to name your fish after.

Since these fish come from ponds, Lily pads are a great plant to name your fish after. Oscar: Found in the Tropical of South America. It's a species of fish from the Cichlid family with a velvety brown texture.

Found in the Tropical of South America. It's a species of fish from the Cichlid family with a velvety brown texture. Molly: A small live-bearing killifish that is sometimes called short-finned Molly.

A small live-bearing killifish that is sometimes called short-finned Molly. James Pond: A funny twist on James Bond

A funny twist on James Bond Jaws: A giant shark that attacked and killed many people in the Jaws movie series.

Cute fish names

What are some cute names for fish? If you own a cute fish, you will want to amazing fish names to give to your pet. Have a look at some cute pet fish names you can consider.

Cute fish names for female fish

Electra: (Greek origin) meaning amber, shining, or incandescent

(Greek origin) meaning amber, shining, or incandescent Glimmer: (English origin) indicating sparkles or shining

(English origin) indicating sparkles or shining Hydra : (Greek origin) meaning a water snake

: (Greek origin) meaning a water snake Aqua: (Latin root) meaning water

(Latin root) meaning water Azure: (Latin origin) meaning bluish

(Latin origin) meaning bluish Bahari: (Swahili origin) the ocean

(Swahili origin) the ocean Ripley: (English origin) meaning riptide or from the strip field.

(English origin) meaning riptide or from the strip field. River: (English origin) meaning stream of water that flows to the sea

(English origin) meaning stream of water that flows to the sea Selkie: (Irish origin) telling seal folk

Have a look at some more cute female fish names:

Comet: (English origin) celestial being that shines brightly.

(English origin) celestial being that shines brightly. Crimson: (English origin) meaning rich deep red

(English origin) meaning rich deep red Diva: (Greek and Italian origin) a divine one or celebrated singer

(Greek and Italian origin) a divine one or celebrated singer Ocean: (Greek origin) meaning sea

(Greek origin) meaning sea Koi: (Japanese root) meaning a lot of love

(Japanese root) meaning a lot of love Luna: (Latin origin) associated with the moon

(Latin origin) associated with the moon Marina: (Latin origin) descendant of the sea

(Latin origin) descendant of the sea Minnie: (English origin) meaning bitter

(English origin) meaning bitter Silver: (English origin) meaning Argentum

(English origin) meaning Argentum Tetra: (Greek origin) meaning four

(Greek origin) meaning four Xena: (Greek origin) meaning warrior princess

Cute fish names for male fish

If you are looking for a masculine name for your male pet fish, have a look at the list below.

Ace: (English origin) one who is superior

(English origin) one who is superior Aegir: (Old Norse origin) God of the sea

(Old Norse origin) God of the sea Bayou: (American origin) a small stream

(American origin) a small stream Jupiter: (Latin root) Father Zeus

(Latin root) Father Zeus Kai: (Hawaiian origin) The ocean

(Hawaiian origin) The ocean Kraken: (Scandinavian heritage) octopus

(Scandinavian heritage) octopus Orca: (Latin origin) whale

(Latin origin) whale Casper: (Chaldean origin) treasurer

(Chaldean origin) treasurer Caspian: (English origin) a geographical name of the sea separating Asia and Europe

(English origin) a geographical name of the sea separating Asia and Europe Einstein: (German origin) stoneworker

(German origin) stoneworker Grouper: (Portuguese origin) various schools of gamefish

(Portuguese origin) various schools of gamefish Beau: (French origin) beautiful or handsome

(French origin) beautiful or handsome Blue: (American heritage) the color itself or sad

(American heritage) the color itself or sad Bones: (Norman origin) good

(Norman origin) good Hunter: (English origin) one who hunts

Here are some more cute male fish names to give to your aquatic friend

Plankton: (Greek origin) wanderer or drifter; It is a type of fish food

(Greek origin) wanderer or drifter; It is a type of fish food Wave : (English origin) a shallow aquatic wave caused by gravitational interactions

: (English origin) a shallow aquatic wave caused by gravitational interactions Tsunami: (Japanese origin) intense harbor wave

(Japanese origin) intense harbor wave Whale: (English origin) a sizeable aquatic mammal

What are some famous fish names?

There's nothing more refreshing than naming a pet after famous people or characters from your favorite movie or series. Below is a list of some famous fish names you can opt for your pet.

Ariel: (Hebrew origin) God is a lion; the protagonist of Little Mermaid

(Hebrew origin) God is a lion; the protagonist of Bruce: (English origin) the willow lands; the vegetarian shark from Finding Nemo

(English origin) the willow lands; the vegetarian shark from Misty: (American origin) covered with mist; a Pokémon trainer from the water

(American origin) covered with mist; a Pokémon trainer from the water Mr. Fish: (English origin) aquatic animal; a supervillain from the Marvel Comic Universe.

(English origin) aquatic animal; a supervillain from the Marvel Comic Universe. Mrs. Puff: (English origin) a blast of wind. Mrs. Puff is a pufferfish from SpongeBob SquarePants.

(English origin) a blast of wind. Mrs. Puff is a pufferfish from Flounder : (English origin) to stumble

: (English origin) to stumble James Pond: (Latin origin) derived from James Bond

(Latin origin) derived from James Bond Katie Current: (English origin) pure; from Finding Nemo

Here are some more famous fish names you can put into consideration

Nemo: (Latin origin) nobody; the name of the protagonist of Finding Nemo

(Latin origin) nobody; the name of the protagonist of Ursula: (Latin origin) a little bear; the main antagonist of The Little Mermaid

(Latin origin) a little bear; the main antagonist of Willy: (English head) someone obedient; from the movie Free Willy

(English head) someone obedient; from the movie Poseidon: (Greek origin)the husband of the earth; was the ruler of the seas in Greek

(Greek origin)the husband of the earth; was the ruler of the seas in Greek Squidward: (Fictional source) squid; the name of a cynical character from SpongeBob SquarePants

Funny fish names

Imagine how cool it could be to choose a name that has some humor behind it. Have a look at these funny fish names to give to your aquatic friend.

Pillow: suitable for a white fish

suitable for a white fish Rocket: an adorable name for any sidekick.

an adorable name for any sidekick. Turbo: for that fish that is especially active.

for that fish that is especially active. Bubbles: from lathering soap

from lathering soap Bonnie: (Scottish origin) attractive

(Scottish origin) attractive Gill Clinton: (English origin) a fish organ used for breathing; a pun name from

Unique fish names

Unique names are those that are different from the norm. So, if you are that person who prefers cool fish names that are entirely different from the aquarium world, here are some names you can give to your unique fish.

Atlantis: after the fictional underwater city.

after the fictional underwater city. Bon-Bon: a French word for candy.

a French word for candy. Beluga: after a whale.

after a whale. Rainbow: (English origin) a multicolored array that forms after refraction of sunlight

(English origin) a multicolored array that forms after refraction of sunlight Johnny Depth: (English origin) God is gracious

(English origin) God is gracious Pao: hump headed

hump headed Hunger: (English origin) appetite

(English origin) appetite Midler: (English origin) the one belonging to an intermediate group

(English origin) the one belonging to an intermediate group Muhammad Ali: (Arabic origin) highly exalted noble champion. It is the name of the American professional boxer called Muhammad Ali

Couple fish names

At least once in a while, there are two fish that stand out the most.

Such situations might force you to come up with good couple fish names. There are many different types of couples' fish names for the fish in the living space. Have a look at some examples of these names.

Salt and Pepper: especially if your fish are black and white.

especially if your fish are black and white. Peek and Boo: As part of the popular kids' game

As part of the popular kids' game Splish and Splash: their natural habitat is water.

their natural habitat is water. Batman and Robin : From the famous movie.

: From the famous movie. Romeo and Julie t: a good pun name from the movie Romeo and Juliet

t: a good pun name from the movie Romeo and Juliet Milk and Cookies: Cookies taste so much better taken with milk

Cookies taste so much better taken with milk Cain and Abel: from the creation story in the Bible

Naming your pet fish according to the color of their vibrant fins and body can be interesting. However, it means coming up with the correct name that suits the color of your pet.

The absolute way of choosing a name by color is by determining the variation of the color they are. Have a look at some fish names inspired by color.

Yellow fish names

Jaune: Yellow color in French

Yellow color in French Potato Chip : Fried potato chip

: Fried potato chip Gialla: Yellow color in Italian

Yellow color in Italian Sun: Blazing sensation of the sun that is almost yellow

Blazing sensation of the sun that is almost yellow Turmeric: A yellow kitchen spice

A yellow kitchen spice Mustard: A yellow sauce used in the kitchen

Blue fish names

Sky : Like the blue sky on a sunny day

: Like the blue sky on a sunny day Ice : Frozen water

: Frozen water Denim : The popular jean-clad

: The popular jean-clad Navy: A shade of blue

A shade of blue Aqua: Water

Water Royal: A shade of blue

How to pick a good fish name

Look at the prominent physical characteristics of your fish. For example, is it slender and long? Does it have a particular color you like?

Observe the general behavior of your fish. Is it an active or a dormant one, or is it a stubborn fish in the tank?

Finding amazing fish names for your pet is not an easy activity. The last thing you want to do is torturing your fish by giving it a name you will regret later.

