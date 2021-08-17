Carlo Ancelotti has explained that he is not interested in the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently on the books of Juventus and the Portuguese has also been linked with Man City and PSG

Ancelotti who coached Ronaldo years back at the Bernabeu made it clear that he has not thought of the Portugal international

Carlo Ancelotti who is the gaffer of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid has rubbished claims that he is planning to lure Cristiano Ronaldo back to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

There have been lot of speculation on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus as the Portugal international now has 12 months remaining on his contract in Turin.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have also been linked with the signing of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Carlo Ancelotti and Cristiano Ronaldo in action on the pitch. Photo by Denis Doyle

Source: Getty Images

According to the latest report on Marca, Carlo Ancelotti explained that he has not spoken with Cristiano Ronaldo and he is not interested about making any move for the former Manchester United star.

Carlo Ancelotti's reaction

"Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend and he has all my love and respect. I have never considered signing him. We are looking forward.''

Between the year 2013 and 2015, Cristiano Ronaldo played under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid scoring 112 goals and also winning the Champions League for the second time in his career.

Having coached Premier League side Everton last season, Carlo Ancelotti recently returned to Real Madrid following the exit of Zinedine Zidane.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo shut down all speculations linking him with a move to Paris Saint Germain this transfer window after re-joining his Juventus teammates in training on Monday, July 26.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner recently concluded his summer holiday in Spain with his family after winning Euro 2020 highest goalscorer award.

He scored five goals and one assist in four games in the competition despite crashing out at the last-16 stage earlier this month.

The 36-year-old arrived in Turin over the weekend and was seen walking into the training complex in Continassa earlier this morning - with a number of fans waiting to receive him.

Some of the supporters also got autographs while others took selfies with the five-time Champions League winner who covered his face with a mask due to the COVID-19 scare.

