Princess Zahra, the daughter of the Emir of Bichi, is scheduled to get married to Yusuf Buhari, the son of the Nigerian president

Emir of Bichi, Nasir Ado Bayero, has explained why it will break his heart to see his daughter leave his house

The monarch is a business tycoon turned and chairs the Board of several companies in the country

Kano state - The Emir of Bichi, Nasir Ado Bayero, has said giving away his daughter, Zahra, in marriage to Yusuf, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, is a painful process because he is very close to his children.

The monarch made the statement during an interview with Daily Trust which Premiered on Youtube on Tuesday, August 17.

The wedding of Princess Zahara and Yusuf Buhari is expected to be a big event. Photo: HRH. Dr. Nasir Ado Bayero, Facebook/@arewafamilyweddings, Instagram

Source: UGC

The emir said he wished his daughter, Zahra, graduated from the university and stayed with him a little longer before getting married.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

‘’She’s a young girl, only 20; and she’s in her final year in the university studying architecture.

“I would have loved for Zahra to stay and finish her school and live with me a little longer, but we cannot change what God has ordained, we can only pray and wish them a successful married life.’’

The emir of Bichi prayed for God to grant his daughter and Yusuf Buhari a happy marriage.

Hisbah police fault Zahra Bayero's bridal shower gown

Meanwhile, the Hisbah Police in Kano state has criticised the bridal shower gown worn by Zahra Bayero, the fiancé of Yusuf Buhari, son of the Nigerian president.

The Hisbah boss, Sheik Harun Ibn Sina, told the BBC Pidgin that people who are sharing videos and photos of the dress are committing sin.

He said the emir’s daughter as a Muslim is not above the law and should have lead by example if she wants blessings for her marriage.

Former Emir Sanusi says he was prepared for jail after leaving CBN

In another news, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Muhammad Sanusi, has revealed his experience as the chief regulator of the banking industry in the country.

The Sun reported that Sanusi, who was the 14th Emir of Kano, said that he was prepared to go to prison while he had a face-off with the Jonathan administration for blowing the cover on alleged embezzlement of public funds.

Speaking in Abuja at a dinner organised in his honour by the Nigerian Platform to celebrate his 60th birthday, the fiery banker said he understands that sensitive nerves are ruptured when the truth is spoken.

Source: Legit Newspaper