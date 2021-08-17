Kylian Mbappe created an assist for Lionel Messi in training as Paris saint-Germain fans get excited with the duo

PSG posted the video of the move on social media and fans around the world are excited with the Argentine's form

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to make his debut away at Brest since making a big summer money move in the summer

Mbappe has been linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid in recent days after missing PSG's team party held recently

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are looking forward to creating a formidable partnership when they both enter the pitch wearing the colours of Paris Saint-Germain, Goal.

Both players excited fans on the training ground as the Frenchman combined with the Argentine to produce a classy finish.

Despite being a training ground strike, fans watching outside of the pitch caught a glimpse of what the six-time Ballon d'Or winner was bringing to the table.

Kylian Mbappe gave Lionel Messi an assist in training as PSG fans get excited. Photo by BERTRAND GUAY

Source: Getty Images

PSG then released a video of the action that went down in training for fans all over the world to affirm that the Argentine still got magic in his leg legs.

Mbappe has a year left on his contract at Parc des Princes and the Parisians are hoping the 22-year-old will extend his deal with the club.

Recent reports claim the France international is still eyeing a move to Real Madrid in the summer after deliberately missing the club's party.

On the other hand, Messi signed a two-year contract after making a historic move from Barcelona in the past week, ending his 21-year spell at Camp Nou.

