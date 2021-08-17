Until his promotion to the rank of Senior Superintendent, Timothy Cheruiyot has been serving as Chief Inspector

Timothy Cheruiyot who won silver during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has earned a promotion after his spectacular performance at the Summer Games.

Cheruiyot finished second behind Norway's Ingebrigtsen Jakob to earn a silver medal in the 1500m.

The world champion shattered the Olympic record on his way to the final of the competition, clocking an impressive 3.31.65 to break Noah Ngeny's record of 3.32.07 that he set in Sydney, Australia, 20 years.

Until his promotion to the rank of Senior Superintendent, Timothy Cheruiyot has been serving as Chief Inspector.

Source: Getty Images

However, Ingebrigtsen went on to break the record in the final as he set a new one of 3.28.32 to become the first European winner of the men's 1500m since 1992, with Cheruiyot having to settle for silver.

The Kenyan athlete's impressive showing in Tokyo has now earned him good tidings following his promotion to the rank of Senior Superintendent of Prisons on Monday, August 16.

Cheruiyot has been serving as Chief Inspector at the correctional facility.

What Wycliffe Ogalo said about Cheruiyot's exploits

Commissioner-General of Kenya Prisons Wycliffe Ogalo who oversaw Cheruiyot's promotion revealed President Uhuru Kenyatta made the directive. Ogallo wrote:

“I have been directed by His Excellency Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta that owing to your sterling performance in the just concluded Tokyo Olympic Games which you won a Silver medal in the 1,500 m race that in appreciation of the same, that gave honour and glory to our Nation you be instantly promoted to the rank of Senior Superintendent of Prisons. Hongera!”

Team Kenya rewarded

Cheruiyot's promotion came hours after President Kenyatta announced Team Kenya athletes who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics will be rewarded with cash prizes.

