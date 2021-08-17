Roman Abramovich who is the owner of Chelsea will now be eager to see his new super-yacht which is on the sea

The super-yacht which was made in Germany is said to be the most technically advanced boat in the world

Chelsea started the new Premier League season on a big way beating visiting Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge

Roman Abramovich's £430million Solaris super-yacht has finally been spotted on the sea for the very first time even though the owner of the most expensive private yacht is currently in Croatia.

There is no doubt about the fact that Roman Abramovich is among the richest men in the whole world considering the money he has made and still making which is incredible.

The 460ft vessel, Solaris, is the most costly custom-made superyacht ever built, with 48 cabins across eight decks, a crew of 60 and space for 36 guests.

Roman Abramovich's £430million Solaris spotted on the sea. Photo: Julien Hubert

According to the report on Dailymail, Roman Abramovich and his friends are currently in Croatia and they are looking forward to receive the new property.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have started their campaign this season in the Premier League on a brighter note with Thomas Tuchel and his wards beating Crystal Palace 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Having won the Champions League title last season, Thomas Tuchel is aware of the competition ahead and and has resigned Romelu Lukaku for Chelsea this summer.

Romelu Lukaku was last season in incredible form for Inter Milan as he helped them to win the League title beating Juventus.

Chelsea will be facing Arsenal in their second game in the 2021/22 Premier League season in which the Gunners would want to impress having lost their first game to newcomers.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley have been told by Chelsea chiefs that they should find new clubs in the ongoing transfer window in Europe.

These players according to the report on Sportbible and Athletic have been told by Thomas Tuchel to try and get where they will play this term before the closure of the transfer window.

Since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as the coach of Chelsea, he has been able to changed the fortune of the club to a winning side which was crowned last season with the Champions League title.

Chelsea chiefs are said to be ready to support the 47-year-old German this term as they have given him free hands to make decisions on his players.

The report added that Thomas Tuchel actually told the Blues' eggheads after the pre-season that he does not need Tiemoue Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley this term at Stamford Bridge.

