Paul Pogba bagged four assists in Man United's 5-1 triumph over Leeds United in their Premier League opener

Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand believes the Frenchman deserves accolades after calling out Graeme Souness for not recognising the player

Pogba's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain as PSG are said to be interested in the midfielder

Paul Pogba produced a four-star performance for Manchester United in their opening Premier League game against Leeds United at Old Trafford over the weekend.

The 28-year-old created four assists in the Red Devils 5-1 as they kicked off their campaign on a blistering start.

But, the midfielder's exploits were not enough to earn him praises from former Liverpool star Graeme Souness, who has constantly criticised the Frenchman.

Paul Pogba celebrating Man United's triumph over Leeds United over the weekend. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

Rio Ferdinand has now called out the 68-year-old for refusing to recognise the player's contributions in the encounter.

Recall that ex-Man City star Micah Richards also slammed Souness over his unfair comments towards the 2018 World Cup winner.

What Rio Ferdinand said about Pogba's performance

SunSport quoting Ferdinand via his Vibe with Five YouTube podcast said:

“When a man produces four assists on day one of the season, you've got to put your feelings to one side and say ‘you know what, well played’ because it doesn't happen often.”

Pogba has entered the last 12 months in his contract with Man United and he has refused to pen a new deal - putting his future at Old Trafford in doubt.

Both Real Madrid and Juventus were linked with the midfielder but PSG have now jumped into the chase for the World Cup winner.

PSG plotting surprise move for Paul Pogba

