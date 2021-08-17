Lucas Alves on Monday evening, August 16, happily presented Kwara United shirt to Brazilian legend Cafu

Cafu represented Brazil in 4 World Cups and he is the only player to have played in 3 consecutive World Cup finals

Lucas who played for Kwara United last term in the topflight is currently spending his holiday in his country, Brazil

Lucas Alves who played for Nigerian club Kwara United last season has presented the Harmony Boys' jersey to Brazilian football legend Cafu in Brazil on Monday, August 16.

The Brazilian winger was among the Kwara United team that finished third on the NPFL table last season even though he was not able to get regular games under coach Abdullahi Biffo.

Despite not making the list for Kwara United's last game of the season against Katsina United, Lucas Alves and his wife Sarah were at the stadium to cheer the team to victory at the Kwara state stadium.

Lucas Alves presents Kwara United jersey to Brazilian legend Cafu. Photo: Lucas Alves

Source: UGC

And after the 2020/21 Nigerian League season, Lucas Alves decided to return back to Brazil with his wife for holiday from where he will travel to the United States.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng on why he took Kwara United jersey to Brazilian football legend Cafu, Lucas explained that he had to so as to appreciate Kwara United management for the chance given to him to play in the NPFL.

Lucas Alves' reaction

''I presented the shirt of the best and well managed club in Nigeria to my idol Cafu and I want to appreciate Kwara United management for the chance they gave me to have the taste of African football.

''Those in charge of Kwara United are amazing and I want to thank them once again and also the fans in Ilorin for the support when I was in Nigeria.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Brazilian footballer Lucas Alves exclusively revealed that he will be glad to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The joy of all professional players around the world is to play for their national teams so as to show their qualities to their people.

Being a Brazilian, Lucas Alves should be dreaming of playing for the Samba Boys, but he is already thinking about the possibility of featuring for the three-time African champions.

In history, Super Eagles have never had any Brazilian pleading his allegiance for Nigeria and Lucas Alves is hoping to be the first to break such record.

But Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will be the determinant of his fate as Lucas Alves disclosed that he will grab the chance to wear the Super Eagles jersey.

Source: Legit.ng