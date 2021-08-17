It remains unclear what sparked the fight between Marcao and Kerem Akturkoglu during Galatasaray's vs Giresunspor

Galatasaray defender Marcao is staring at a 10-match ban after he fought his own teammate during a heated clash.

Source: Getty Images

The ugly scenes took place during the second half of Galatasaray's Turkish Super Lig meeting with Giresunspor.

According to SunSport, Galatasaray had established a 2-0 lead when Marcao appeared to get into a disagreement with Kerem Akturkoglu.

While it remains unclear what sparked the disagreement, footages from the incident showed Marcao make for Akturkoglu before headbutting and landing punches at the winger.

In his defence, Akturkoglu only pushed away the defender before their teammates intervened to separate the pair.

The referee subjected the incident to a VAR check and went on to send off Marcao as his teammate escaped punishment.

Mirror UK reports despite Galatasaray being reduced to 10 men, they did manage to hold on to their 2-0 lead to secure all the points.

Speaking after the match, Galatasaray boss Faith Terim admitted he could not comprehend what occasioned the fight between his players.

"I don't understand the reason that pushed Marcao to do this. What did he do that made him so angry... Unfortunately, these things happen in football. They will continue to happen," Mirror UK quoted Terim saying.

The tactician went on to suggest the club would take disciplinary action against Marcao.

"Kerem Akturkoglu, our young player, our precious. Stuff like this happens in the locker room, but it wasn't pretty," he added.

